For six years John Mark Dougan, a former US Marine, was an officer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Having
witnessed widespread corruption, blackmail, and nepotism,
he resigned and created a website where people could post evidence of police misconduct.
In 2016, he fled to Russia for fear of his life. He now reports on the war from Russia and Ukraine.
https://vid1.ria.ru/ig/infografika/kafidov/Sputnik/int/truth/page1635986.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvARNJcEQ7I
LINKS TO JOHN MARK DOUGAN WEBSITES:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BadVolf
https://badvolf.com/
