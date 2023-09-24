Create New Account
Do You Want the Front Line Low Down on What is REALLY Going on in the Russia-Ukraine War? Ex-US Marine, ex-Florida Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan Reports From Russia Jul 25, 2023
For six years John Mark Dougan, a former US Marine, was an officer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Having witnessed widespread corruption, blackmail, and nepotism,
he resigned and created a website where people could post evidence of police misconduct.

In 2016, he fled to Russia for fear of his life. He now reports on the war from Russia and Ukraine.

https://vid1.ria.ru/ig/infografika/kafidov/Sputnik/int/truth/page1635986.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvARNJcEQ7I

LINKS TO JOHN MARK DOUGAN WEBSITES:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BadVolf

https://badvolf.com/

