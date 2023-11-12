Create New Account
Get Thee Behind Me, Satan-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 12 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Can A Christian Be Demon Possessed? Born-Again Believers Have Two-Natures, the Old Man (Flesh) and the New Man (Spirit) Which Are in Constant Battle with Each Other. Satan Can Take Control of the Mind and Fill the Heart. Our Power Is in the Spirit and It Is the Spirit of the Living God That Breaks Us from Sin. We Must Fellowship with God to Live for Him as We Cannot Search Our Own Heart or Soul.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

