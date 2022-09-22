Hoagland's Mars The UN briefing The terrestrial connection.

De belangrijkste lezing over archeologie die je ooit zult zien. Gegeven door Richard C. Hoagland in 1991 voor de U.N. belicht het archeologische ontdekkingen op Mars en de door wiskundige constante's gelinkt aan Aardse archeologische vondsten als de Pyramides, Stonehenge. Teotihuacan en Marcahuasi. Maar ook aan in graancirkels verwerkte informatie.





This documentary records Richard C. Hoagland's talk before U.N. delegates on February 27, 1992. Speaking before an audience comprised of staff, delegates, press, and guests, Hoagland expounded on his theory that intelligent life existed on Mars millennia ago. With amazing slides and film clips, as well as computer graphics, Hoagland presents his evidence of the Martian Sphinx, or face, plus pyramids, ancient cities, and crop rings. In addition, the film contains an extraordinary video from September 15, 1991, when the U.S. space shuttle Discovery broadcast live over NASA's own broadcast channel footage of aircraft flying over the Indian Ocean at several hundred thousand miles an hour. The video was suppressed by the U.S. government. This film provides a thought-provoking inquiry into a possible reality that the establishment would like to remain a secret.

