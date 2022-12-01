The Joy Thief: Today we will be talking about complaining, grumbling, and murmuring. Along with the different ways this is done through dissatisfaction and the constant need for more. Complaining can be done with words or with actions. It can also be done through the thoughts and emotions of the heart that can be idolized and kept as pets. This is one of the most deceptive and sneaky ways Satan, the true thief, will manipulate and destroy the blessings of God in the believer’s life. Discontentment and lust for more is the complaining of our soul before God. Even lying is a complaint against the truth, declaring through lies that the truth is not good enough to stand upon. So, we will tackle the issue of the heart and mouth and destroy the works if the devil. Lance McClintock #Joy #Complaining #Happiness #Jesus All podcasts will be released @ 5 a.m. on Fridays! https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/ Thank You! Brother Lance😊 (Lance McClintock)

