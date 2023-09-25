Accused, Punished At School & Its Effect, Choosing To Lie, Son & Toxic Mother, Acceptance of Truth

Full Original:https://youtu.be/yVIx0q8Rj4c
20080824 Overview Of Divine Truth - Qualities Of Divine Truth P1
Cut:
21m00s - 1h04m58s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
”*******************************
“GOD’s TRUTH NEVER CREATES FEAR.”
“TRUTH DOESN’T PUNISH.”
“TRUTH IS ALWAYS EMOTIONAL.”
“YOUR EMOTIONS WILL ONLY FLOW IF YOU STAY IN TRUTH.”
“DIVINE TRUTH WANTS YOU TO SAY AND FEEL ABSOLUTELY WHAT HAPPENED EXACTLY AS IT HAPPENED WITHOUT ANY COMPROMISE, WITHOUT ANY COMPROMISE.”
“DIVINE TRUTH DOES NOT AND CANNOT COMPROMISE, EVEN FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE.
