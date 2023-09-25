Create New Account
Accused, Punished At School & Its Effect, Choosing To Lie, Son & Toxic Mother, Acceptance of Truth
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
27 views
Published 17 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/yVIx0q8Rj4c

20080824 Overview Of Divine Truth - Qualities Of Divine Truth P1


Cut:

21m00s - 1h04m58s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

”*******************************





“GOD’s TRUTH NEVER CREATES FEAR.”


“TRUTH DOESN’T PUNISH.”


“TRUTH IS ALWAYS EMOTIONAL.”


“YOUR EMOTIONS WILL ONLY FLOW IF YOU STAY IN TRUTH.”


“DIVINE TRUTH WANTS YOU TO SAY AND FEEL ABSOLUTELY WHAT HAPPENED EXACTLY AS IT HAPPENED WITHOUT ANY COMPROMISE, WITHOUT ANY COMPROMISE.”


“DIVINE TRUTH DOES NOT AND CANNOT COMPROMISE, EVEN FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE.

Keywords
law of attractionpeacedenialcompromisespiritsjustificationhonestyguiltshameacceptanceintellectchildhood abuseone with godsoul conditionunworthinessunlovablegrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingtoxic mother

