BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Quercetin & Zinc for Virus Prevention
YKnot74
YKnot74
0 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1850 views • October 26, 2020
Please watch 45 seconds.
The remainder is based on this
list of references and links:

Fact Sheet for Health Professionals
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h3

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h8

Bioavailable Zinc Supplements
https://www.livestrong.com/article/409076-which-form-of-zinc-is-best/

Use Zinc Oxide as Sunblock on your nose.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24259556/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24259556/

More information on dosage
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h8

Zinc for general health
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional

Vegetarians sometimes require as much as 50% more of the RDA for zinc than non-vegetarians…
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h6

35%–45% of adults aged 60 years or older
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h4

Journal of the American Medical Association
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765183

Medical News Today
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-early-symptoms

Japan - low Zinc levels
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971220307232

Spain - low zinc levels
https://consumer.healthday.com/infectious-disease-information-21/coronavirus-1008/could-zinc-help-fight-covid-19-761488.html

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.07.20208645v1.full.pdf

Plos Pathogens
https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176#s3

Diabetes & Obesity
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/latest-evidence/epidemiology

diabetes and obesity may be factors in irregular immune system function
https://theconversation.com/inflammation-the-key-factor-that-explains-vulnerability-to-severe-covid-144768

10X the World Health Organization maxiumum recommendation
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-sugar-consuming-nations-in-the-world.html

Quercetin originally called Vitamin P
https://americanfreepress.net/the-mysterious-vitamin-p/

Quercetin inhibits viral infection
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.01451/full

Dr Blaylock on heart health - 20015
https://www.newsmax.com/Health/Dr-Blaylock/arrhythmia-heart-attack-curcumin-fibrillation/2015/03/04/id/628267/

Flavonoids for inflammation 2016
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4926454/

A Bioactive Flavonoid
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5214562/

Quercetin inhibits influenza - 2015
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/8/1/6
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/

Quercetin as an antiviral agent
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/

Quercetin alleviates viral inflammation
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6273652/

Dr Mercola - Quercetin and SARS coronavirus.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/24/quercetin-and-vitamin-c-synergistic-effect.aspx?cid_source=wnl&;cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20200903Z1&mid=DM641352&rid=955652972

Dr Mercola on improving Zinc uptake
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/04/20/zinc-dosage-for-immune-system.aspx

Zinc ionophore activity of Quercetin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25050823/

Dr Seheult explains the action of a Zinc ionophore
https://youtu.be/U7F1cnWup9M

Dr Seheult on high viral loads
https://youtu.be/NM2A2xNLWR4

Dr Teryn B Clarke, Frontline Doctor
https://youtu.be/Mk3mu0S-1Ak?t=4126
https://youtu.be/Yc9AD1ZbAdw?t=4138

Dr Zelenko interviewed by Dr Drew
https://youtu.be/3ywj-PZTt4g

Dr Zelenko prophylaxis protocol
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7C_6H1Yq0u8lrzmnzt5N1JHg-b5Hb0E3nLixedgwpQ/edit

Open-source investigation of Quercetin
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1249505664398954497.html?refreshed=1587745265

First-person accounts of Quercetin/Zinc results
https://twitter.com/ScarofOdysseus
Keywords
virusopen sourcezincquercetinionophore
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Morgan S. Verity
The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

Ava Grace
The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

Ava Grace
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy