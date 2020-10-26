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Quercetin & Zinc for Virus Prevention
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1850 views • October 26, 2020
Please watch 45 seconds.
The remainder is based on this
list of references and links:
Fact Sheet for Health Professionals
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h3
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h8
Bioavailable Zinc Supplements
https://www.livestrong.com/article/409076-which-form-of-zinc-is-best/
Use Zinc Oxide as Sunblock on your nose.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24259556/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24259556/
More information on dosage
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h8
Zinc for general health
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional
Vegetarians sometimes require as much as 50% more of the RDA for zinc than non-vegetarians…
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h6
35%–45% of adults aged 60 years or older
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h4
Journal of the American Medical Association
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765183
Medical News Today
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-early-symptoms
Japan - low Zinc levels
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971220307232
Spain - low zinc levels
https://consumer.healthday.com/infectious-disease-information-21/coronavirus-1008/could-zinc-help-fight-covid-19-761488.html
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.07.20208645v1.full.pdf
Plos Pathogens
https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176#s3
Diabetes & Obesity
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/latest-evidence/epidemiology
diabetes and obesity may be factors in irregular immune system function
https://theconversation.com/inflammation-the-key-factor-that-explains-vulnerability-to-severe-covid-144768
10X the World Health Organization maxiumum recommendation
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-sugar-consuming-nations-in-the-world.html
Quercetin originally called Vitamin P
https://americanfreepress.net/the-mysterious-vitamin-p/
Quercetin inhibits viral infection
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.01451/full
Dr Blaylock on heart health - 20015
https://www.newsmax.com/Health/Dr-Blaylock/arrhythmia-heart-attack-curcumin-fibrillation/2015/03/04/id/628267/
Flavonoids for inflammation 2016
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4926454/
A Bioactive Flavonoid
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5214562/
Quercetin inhibits influenza - 2015
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/8/1/6
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/
Quercetin as an antiviral agent
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/
Quercetin alleviates viral inflammation
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6273652/
Dr Mercola - Quercetin and SARS coronavirus.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/24/quercetin-and-vitamin-c-synergistic-effect.aspx?cid_source=wnl&;cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20200903Z1&mid=DM641352&rid=955652972
Dr Mercola on improving Zinc uptake
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/04/20/zinc-dosage-for-immune-system.aspx
Zinc ionophore activity of Quercetin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25050823/
Dr Seheult explains the action of a Zinc ionophore
https://youtu.be/U7F1cnWup9M
Dr Seheult on high viral loads
https://youtu.be/NM2A2xNLWR4
Dr Teryn B Clarke, Frontline Doctor
https://youtu.be/Mk3mu0S-1Ak?t=4126
https://youtu.be/Yc9AD1ZbAdw?t=4138
Dr Zelenko interviewed by Dr Drew
https://youtu.be/3ywj-PZTt4g
Dr Zelenko prophylaxis protocol
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7C_6H1Yq0u8lrzmnzt5N1JHg-b5Hb0E3nLixedgwpQ/edit
Open-source investigation of Quercetin
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1249505664398954497.html?refreshed=1587745265
First-person accounts of Quercetin/Zinc results
https://twitter.com/ScarofOdysseus
The remainder is based on this
list of references and links:
Fact Sheet for Health Professionals
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h3
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h8
Bioavailable Zinc Supplements
https://www.livestrong.com/article/409076-which-form-of-zinc-is-best/
Use Zinc Oxide as Sunblock on your nose.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24259556/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24259556/
More information on dosage
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h8
Zinc for general health
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional
Vegetarians sometimes require as much as 50% more of the RDA for zinc than non-vegetarians…
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h6
35%–45% of adults aged 60 years or older
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/#h4
Journal of the American Medical Association
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765183
Medical News Today
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-early-symptoms
Japan - low Zinc levels
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971220307232
Spain - low zinc levels
https://consumer.healthday.com/infectious-disease-information-21/coronavirus-1008/could-zinc-help-fight-covid-19-761488.html
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.07.20208645v1.full.pdf
Plos Pathogens
https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176#s3
Diabetes & Obesity
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/latest-evidence/epidemiology
diabetes and obesity may be factors in irregular immune system function
https://theconversation.com/inflammation-the-key-factor-that-explains-vulnerability-to-severe-covid-144768
10X the World Health Organization maxiumum recommendation
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-sugar-consuming-nations-in-the-world.html
Quercetin originally called Vitamin P
https://americanfreepress.net/the-mysterious-vitamin-p/
Quercetin inhibits viral infection
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.01451/full
Dr Blaylock on heart health - 20015
https://www.newsmax.com/Health/Dr-Blaylock/arrhythmia-heart-attack-curcumin-fibrillation/2015/03/04/id/628267/
Flavonoids for inflammation 2016
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4926454/
A Bioactive Flavonoid
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5214562/
Quercetin inhibits influenza - 2015
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/8/1/6
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/
Quercetin as an antiviral agent
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4728566/
Quercetin alleviates viral inflammation
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6273652/
Dr Mercola - Quercetin and SARS coronavirus.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/24/quercetin-and-vitamin-c-synergistic-effect.aspx?cid_source=wnl&;cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20200903Z1&mid=DM641352&rid=955652972
Dr Mercola on improving Zinc uptake
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/04/20/zinc-dosage-for-immune-system.aspx
Zinc ionophore activity of Quercetin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25050823/
Dr Seheult explains the action of a Zinc ionophore
https://youtu.be/U7F1cnWup9M
Dr Seheult on high viral loads
https://youtu.be/NM2A2xNLWR4
Dr Teryn B Clarke, Frontline Doctor
https://youtu.be/Mk3mu0S-1Ak?t=4126
https://youtu.be/Yc9AD1ZbAdw?t=4138
Dr Zelenko interviewed by Dr Drew
https://youtu.be/3ywj-PZTt4g
Dr Zelenko prophylaxis protocol
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7C_6H1Yq0u8lrzmnzt5N1JHg-b5Hb0E3nLixedgwpQ/edit
Open-source investigation of Quercetin
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1249505664398954497.html?refreshed=1587745265
First-person accounts of Quercetin/Zinc results
https://twitter.com/ScarofOdysseus
Keywords
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