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This Is the Worst Place To Put Your Money Right Now
Finding Genius Podcast
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537 views • September 28, 2022

If you think your money’s safe in the bank, think again! 💸


Rachel Richards, also known as “Money Honey Rachel”, a former financial adviser, is here to save you from making a humungous financial mistake.


Inflation is an insidious force that is slowly ERODING the purchasing power of your dollars. 🔻


While it might not seem like a big deal to lose a few dollars each year, over time these losses can build up.


According to Rachel, one of the worst places to put your money during times of inflation is in a bank savings account or in cash.


While the interest may be nice, you're actually losing money by putting it in that savings account because of inflation. 📉


There are better places for your money to earn some good interest without risking loss of purchasing power. 👈


Take some of your savings out of long-term investments like mutual funds and put that money into gold or other precious metals to PRESERVE its value against inflation.
Type YES in the comments if you agree.

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