This Is the Worst Place To Put Your Money Right Now

If you think your money's safe in the bank, think again!



Rachel Richards, also known as “Money Honey Rachel”, a former financial adviser, is here to save you from making a humungous financial mistake.



Inflation is an insidious force that is slowly ERODING the purchasing power of your dollars. 🔻



While it might not seem like a big deal to lose a few dollars each year, over time these losses can build up.



According to Rachel, one of the worst places to put your money during times of inflation is in a bank savings account or in cash.



While the interest may be nice, you're actually losing money by putting it in that savings account because of inflation. 📉



There are better places for your money to earn some good interest without risking loss of purchasing power. 👈



Take some of your savings out of long-term investments like mutual funds and put that money into gold or other precious metals to PRESERVE its value against inflation.

