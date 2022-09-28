This Is the Worst Place To Put Your Money Right Now

If you think your money’s safe in the bank, think again! 💸
Rachel Richards, also known as “Money Honey Rachel”, a former financial adviser, is here to save you from making a humungous financial mistake.
Inflation is an insidious force that is slowly ERODING the purchasing power of your dollars. 🔻
While it might not seem like a big deal to lose a few dollars each year, over time these losses can build up.
According to Rachel, one of the worst places to put your money during times of inflation is in a bank savings account or in cash.
While the interest may be nice, you're actually losing money by putting it in that savings account because of inflation. 📉
There are better places for your money to earn some good interest without risking loss of purchasing power. 👈
Take some of your savings out of long-term investments like mutual funds and put that money into gold or other precious metals to PRESERVE its value against inflation.
Type YES in the comments if you agree.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.