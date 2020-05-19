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Scientists Confirm COVID-19 Manmade Bioweapon, Implicate China/Gates - FULL SHOW - 5/18/20
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34 views • May 19, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down new evidence out of Austria that proves the novel coronavirus 2019 was created by modifying viruses in a bioweapons laboratory, vindicating Infowars yet again for their precedent reporting. NewsWars' European reporter Dan Lyman joins to discuss how the COVID-19 has hit the people of Europe especially hard, both in health and medical tyranny. Also, tune in to find out how and why Melinda Gates presented one of her favorite satanic symbol during a national TV interview.
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