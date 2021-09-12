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The Internet of Bodies by Injection
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284 views • September 12, 2021
Lipids, Graphene, Full Body Hydrogel Subdermal BioSensor formed under the skin and over brain by Injection will be the end of Personal Bodily Privacy. Many will arrive at the year 2030 ignorantly connected to a Network of Bodies monitored by Artificial Intelligence. Uploads and Downloads, Brain transmitions back and forth in the Internet of Bodies will be Satan's attempt to be Omniscient. This may be the cause of the Great Falling Away spoken of in the Holy Scriptures.
Refuse Injection!
Jesus Saves! Ask for forgiveness and surrender the sinful lifestyle.
Refuse Injection!
Jesus Saves! Ask for forgiveness and surrender the sinful lifestyle.
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