© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APPROVAL OF PFIZER EMBOLDENS NEEDLE NAZIS
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 23, 2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mandate-madness-fda-approval-of-pfizer-emboldens-needle-nazis MANDATE MADNESS: FDA APPROVAL OF PFIZER EMBOLDENS NEEDLE NAZIS
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall look deeper into the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer jab. Doctors and nurses are abandoning the Hippocratic Oath, saying that the unvaccinated should not receive medical treatment. The Pentagon is likely to mandate COVID ‘vaccines’ for all military personnel, prompting soldiers, sailors, and airmen to make some difficult choices for the future.
Lauren and Edward welcome Delaware mom Heather Beauchemin, who is standing up to the mask mandates for kids in her state.
In the final segment, TruNews talks with William Castro, an Administrator for the NYC Department of Education, a rare voice in the liberal city standing up to the Coronavirus control.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/23/21)
Moms Fighting Back Against Mask Tyranny
NYC Dept of Ed Administrator Steps Out In Faith, Takes Stand Against Vaccine Mandates
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall look deeper into the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer jab. Doctors and nurses are abandoning the Hippocratic Oath, saying that the unvaccinated should not receive medical treatment. The Pentagon is likely to mandate COVID ‘vaccines’ for all military personnel, prompting soldiers, sailors, and airmen to make some difficult choices for the future.
Lauren and Edward welcome Delaware mom Heather Beauchemin, who is standing up to the mask mandates for kids in her state.
In the final segment, TruNews talks with William Castro, an Administrator for the NYC Department of Education, a rare voice in the liberal city standing up to the Coronavirus control.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/23/21)
Moms Fighting Back Against Mask Tyranny
NYC Dept of Ed Administrator Steps Out In Faith, Takes Stand Against Vaccine Mandates
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.