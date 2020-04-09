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Iconic bridge collapse in Tuscany Italy!!
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126 views • April 09, 2020
A bridge collapsed in #Tuscany, as two vehicles crossed the bridge and one driver was hospitalized.
#Inspectors were sent to the #bridge last year to investigate a crack, but the section was cleared for further use, according to an Italian news agency.
#Inspectors were sent to the #bridge last year to investigate a crack, but the section was cleared for further use, according to an Italian news agency.
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