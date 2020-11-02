BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Antidote To COVID-1984 is Magna Carta 2020
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10279 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • November 02, 2020
Yesterday, a Common law Grand Jury unanimously agreed that both Parliament and the government nullified all claims to legitimacy by breaching articles 1 and 2 of the declaration of Rights 1688 and the Bill of Rights 1689.

A Unilateral Declaration is therefore being prepared which will declare that, in the absence of a legitimate Parliament or government, Magna Carta 2020 will comprise the restoration of the Common Law, in the event it is duly executed, for and on behalf of the People.

Magna Carta 2020 - Declaration of Rights was then signed by twenty two Britons, in front of 22 witnesses, on the 22nd day of August 2020, by and for the People of Britain, for the singular purpose of restoring the rights, freedoms and protections guaranteed by the Common Law.

Tyrants never give back any freedoms they try to take away - the People have to take them back. So it's time for this nation to stand up and fight for what's right because the future of all our children is in serious jeopardy when we let tyrants run amok.

All rights reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
--------------
Magna Carta 2020 – Declaration of Rights:

Let it be known by all concerned, interested and affected parties, that the following declaration is made by and for the Sovereign People of Britain [the People], in the absence of a legitimate Parliamentary democracy or lawful governance, following the constitutionally repugnant subjugation of the People to the dictates of unaccountable government and a demonstrably fraudulent and genocidal agenda.

Wherefore, given that since the enactment of the European Communities Act 1972, the UK Parliament has committed the following Common Law wrongdoings against the People:

Continued : https://www.thebernician.net/magna-carta-2020-a-new-declaration-of-rights/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f82b3e103f7a8ec22bc30a51e607a80d8f720127-1604305705-0-AZI6We1vse3wp2n7prCGDHg6ywf_HyiX_1bCbX_XuJAMDRHQrx_NI28U4NUODsB4Oc6szXN-o-KVzNS7ol-RyIql2YGxkLtgvppnnz498s12Ij9LmlGuyerfe7-Ro9dB3bnB5XlJpu3vRe2ItvsLAwdJgfn7F6jZJ4vf-OrS8WYH78lmRiBSvfRO1aw8fHZW4Ze1uUZml2Rx40E6QmJwAlDdF8KRv5M6gGi0py0_7HWcANDS_EKGsNvMKH2q1b3nQ35ccKxST9B_s7wdkkhX9X6xk-9on1NkNf7cDQmE-7Ghs23znLGUUty9EsSZAKjXzqJCPoahTG6mLT4R5k1G89I

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TGaYOdWNZ4
The Bernician
Keywords
common lawagenda 21agenda 2030the berniciancovid-1984magna carta 2020
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy