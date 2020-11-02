The Antidote To COVID-1984 is Magna Carta 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A Unilateral Declaration is therefore being prepared which will declare that, in the absence of a legitimate Parliament or government, Magna Carta 2020 will comprise the restoration of the Common Law, in the event it is duly executed, for and on behalf of the People.
Magna Carta 2020 - Declaration of Rights was then signed by twenty two Britons, in front of 22 witnesses, on the 22nd day of August 2020, by and for the People of Britain, for the singular purpose of restoring the rights, freedoms and protections guaranteed by the Common Law.
Tyrants never give back any freedoms they try to take away - the People have to take them back. So it's time for this nation to stand up and fight for what's right because the future of all our children is in serious jeopardy when we let tyrants run amok.
All rights reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
--------------
Magna Carta 2020 – Declaration of Rights:
Let it be known by all concerned, interested and affected parties, that the following declaration is made by and for the Sovereign People of Britain [the People], in the absence of a legitimate Parliamentary democracy or lawful governance, following the constitutionally repugnant subjugation of the People to the dictates of unaccountable government and a demonstrably fraudulent and genocidal agenda.
Wherefore, given that since the enactment of the European Communities Act 1972, the UK Parliament has committed the following Common Law wrongdoings against the People:
Continued : https://www.thebernician.net/magna-carta-2020-a-new-declaration-of-rights/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f82b3e103f7a8ec22bc30a51e607a80d8f720127-1604305705-0-AZI6We1vse3wp2n7prCGDHg6ywf_HyiX_1bCbX_XuJAMDRHQrx_NI28U4NUODsB4Oc6szXN-o-KVzNS7ol-RyIql2YGxkLtgvppnnz498s12Ij9LmlGuyerfe7-Ro9dB3bnB5XlJpu3vRe2ItvsLAwdJgfn7F6jZJ4vf-OrS8WYH78lmRiBSvfRO1aw8fHZW4Ze1uUZml2Rx40E6QmJwAlDdF8KRv5M6gGi0py0_7HWcANDS_EKGsNvMKH2q1b3nQ35ccKxST9B_s7wdkkhX9X6xk-9on1NkNf7cDQmE-7Ghs23znLGUUty9EsSZAKjXzqJCPoahTG6mLT4R5k1G89I
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TGaYOdWNZ4
The Bernician