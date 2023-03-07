Trudeau for Lowering Age of Consent

The Humble Genius Pianist - Trudeau eager to move forward on legalizing child anal rape. Via lowering children's age of 'consent' for anal rape. (Children can't consent so it's rape) All these pedophiles should be in jail, not protected.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.