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DR. ANA MARÍA OLIVA ON BRAIN-MACHINE HYBRIDIZATION BY MEANS OF MRNA AND NANOTECHNOLOGY
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22 views • January 24, 2022
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Dr. Ana María Oliva on brain-machine hybridization by means of mRNA and nanotechnology https://rumble.com/vt3yxs-dr.-ana-mara-oliva-on-brain-machine-hybridization-by-means-of-mrna-and-nano.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html Spanish doctor Ana María Oliva, PhD. Biomedicine gave a brief presentation on the relationship between genetics, nanotechnology, and robotics as a set of elements that seek to connect the human mind to a cloud. This technology talks about nano-receptors and nano-antennas that send and receive information. External electro-frequencies would allow not only the activation of this technology but also its modulation. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
Dr. Ana María Oliva on brain-machine hybridization by means of mRNA and nanotechnology https://rumble.com/vt3yxs-dr.-ana-mara-oliva-on-brain-machine-hybridization-by-means-of-mrna-and-nano.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html Spanish doctor Ana María Oliva, PhD. Biomedicine gave a brief presentation on the relationship between genetics, nanotechnology, and robotics as a set of elements that seek to connect the human mind to a cloud. This technology talks about nano-receptors and nano-antennas that send and receive information. External electro-frequencies would allow not only the activation of this technology but also its modulation. If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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