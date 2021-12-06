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Catherine Austin Fitts: Mafia of the Powerful | Oval Media
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2176 views • December 06, 2021
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According to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, "you'll own nothing and you'll be happy. How will that be accomplished? What can we do to stymie their agenda? Catherine Austin Fitts reveals how trillions of dollars have "disappeared" from the US budget, and the extraordinary steps those responsible have taken to cover their tracks.
By: Oval Media
Original url: https://youtu.be/GauxvkhFDSA
From the video description:
We produce this livestream without a budget, please support our further production. All donations are greatly appreciated
---------------------------
Aufgezeichnet am 16.09.2021
Narrative #62
Catherine Austin Fitts
Mafia of the powerful
Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.
She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.
Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimise further damage.
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Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
According to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, "you'll own nothing and you'll be happy. How will that be accomplished? What can we do to stymie their agenda? Catherine Austin Fitts reveals how trillions of dollars have "disappeared" from the US budget, and the extraordinary steps those responsible have taken to cover their tracks.
By: Oval Media
Original url: https://youtu.be/GauxvkhFDSA
From the video description:
We produce this livestream without a budget, please support our further production. All donations are greatly appreciated
---------------------------
Aufgezeichnet am 16.09.2021
Narrative #62
Catherine Austin Fitts
Mafia of the powerful
Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.
She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.
Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimise further damage.
----------
Besuch unsere Plattform: https://www.oval.media/talk-shows/
Unserem Telegram-Kanal beitreten: https://t.me/OVALmedia
Unseren E-Mail-Verteiler abonnieren: https://my.sendinblue.com/users/subsc...
Narrative Streaming übersicht: https://linktr.ee/OVALnarrative
Webseite: http://www.oval.media
Übersicht: https://linktr.ee/ovalmedia
--------------------------------
Please donate! We need your support to continue:
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
IBAN: DE34 7016 9466 0000 9544 89
BIC: GENODEF1M03
Reference: "Narrative"
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
OR
[email protected]
Bitcoin (primary address)
bc1q7xfc7ppuw5jwz77sy29txy0efwqnpxw70swgy6
Monero (primary address)
4ATT5z6TgvR6aH9HsPjjLENB6wMaF36aMYwFs2N6sXXWfMZpgz5Vs2GNBrtLAJxVdZEPnvRiF4c56R1k2pfGEvvfFfBztpn
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