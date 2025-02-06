Penalties for Impaired Driving in Calgary, Alberta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Impaired driving is a serious offence in Calgary, with strict penalties:
⚠️ First Offense: $1,000 fine, 90-day suspension, Ignition Interlock for 1 year
⚠️ Second Offense: 30-day jail sentence, longer suspension, intensive course
⚠️ Third Offense: 120 days in jail, lifetime driving ban, heavy fines
👉 Facing impaired driving charges? Get expert legal help!
📞 Call (403) 774-9529 | 🔗 https://akramlaw.com/how-calgary-lawyers-defend-impaired-driving-charges/