Dog Says, My Hobby Is To Run Away! I Before & After Ep 93

Kritter Klub
Feb 14, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
This dog is so brave that he doesn't hesitate to leave his house. The Butler always has to put an eye on him. However, the dog's hobby is getting dangerous as time goes by. Would they be able to change his behavior? Check it out in the video!
#Kritterklub #dog #beforeandafter
