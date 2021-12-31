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How Do We End The Covid Tyranny Mandates?
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123 views • December 31, 2021
There are so many different things going on (the PCR fraud, the 99.98% survival rate, the suppression of medical treatments, the censorship of doctors during a pandemic...), but what's really under attack? The issue is a lot more simple than it seems. There is a core human right under attack around the world. We need to defend this human right and the basic boundary of NO. This is the conversation that ends the debate on all the mandates.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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