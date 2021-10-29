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Marxist Racial Audits Begin, Citibank Spends $1 BILLION for "Deep Dive"
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93 views • October 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vodrvb-marxist-racial-audits-begin-citibank-spends-1-billion-for-deep-dive.html
Prove your investors aren't "racist" and make sure to "equal" the playing field! Citibank is the first major finance system to take a look into your ideology.
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Prove your investors aren't "racist" and make sure to "equal" the playing field! Citibank is the first major finance system to take a look into your ideology.
Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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