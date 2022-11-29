Situation Update, Nov 29, 2022 - Why America's next civil war begins in ARIZONA

0:00 Civil War

22:00 POPULATION ZERO





- Katie Hobbs is being "installed" in another stolen election

- Globalists need control of Arizona for coming staged PANDEMIC

- Under the guise of public health, political dissidents will be exterminated

- Democrats are waiting for Biden's signing of the WHO pandemic treaty

- Once signed, the treaty overrides all state, city and county powers

- A massive pandemic will be staged, possibly with chemical weapons

- Once unleashed, the WHO will invoke medical dictatorship powers

- Americans will be ordered into isolation camps and mandatory vaccines

- The emergency will NEVER END because it will always grant power to the corrupt

- How to survive the engineered emergency - have OFF GRID everything

- They will create a financial emergency to shove you into a digital currency trap

- Special report on "mouse utopia" and LGBT signs of cultural collapse





