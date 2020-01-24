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The David Knight Show (23Jan20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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22 views • January 24, 2020
— Middle of H1S2 French textbook dropped truth bomb about 9/11
— H1S4 Opioid drug barons get light sentencing
— Middle of H1S5 Vaping ban unintended consequences — VR headset affect. Yes, it was stupid (and unconstitutional) to ban vaping products but the ban still stands 
— H2S2 FCC sued over allowing cell phone radiation as 5G rolls out
— H2S3 Davos is greenwashing marxism and the merger of corporations & govt to enslave you
— H2S4 Coronavirus: Fake News? Accidental Release? Bioweapon? Beta-test for population control & vaccination?  Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, joins to look at the possibilities and at the history of WHO’s “international health emergencies”
— Middle of H3S4 Democrats will hack 2020 election: from impeachment to foreign voters to new, unsecure smartphone app
— H3S5 Cop fired for mocking race-based personnel policies as VA Democrat bill would allow transgender to change their birth certificates w/o changing their genitals and another bill would criminalize criticism of govt officials

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy