© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (23Jan20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • January 24, 2020
— Middle of H1S2 French textbook dropped truth bomb about 9/11
— H1S4 Opioid drug barons get light sentencing
— Middle of H1S5 Vaping ban unintended consequences — VR headset affect. Yes, it was stupid (and unconstitutional) to ban vaping products but the ban still stands
— H2S2 FCC sued over allowing cell phone radiation as 5G rolls out
— H2S3 Davos is greenwashing marxism and the merger of corporations & govt to enslave you
— H2S4 Coronavirus: Fake News? Accidental Release? Bioweapon? Beta-test for population control & vaccination? Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, joins to look at the possibilities and at the history of WHO’s “international health emergencies”
— Middle of H3S4 Democrats will hack 2020 election: from impeachment to foreign voters to new, unsecure smartphone app
— H3S5 Cop fired for mocking race-based personnel policies as VA Democrat bill would allow transgender to change their birth certificates w/o changing their genitals and another bill would criminalize criticism of govt officials
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
— H1S4 Opioid drug barons get light sentencing
— Middle of H1S5 Vaping ban unintended consequences — VR headset affect. Yes, it was stupid (and unconstitutional) to ban vaping products but the ban still stands
— H2S2 FCC sued over allowing cell phone radiation as 5G rolls out
— H2S3 Davos is greenwashing marxism and the merger of corporations & govt to enslave you
— H2S4 Coronavirus: Fake News? Accidental Release? Bioweapon? Beta-test for population control & vaccination? Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, joins to look at the possibilities and at the history of WHO’s “international health emergencies”
— Middle of H3S4 Democrats will hack 2020 election: from impeachment to foreign voters to new, unsecure smartphone app
— H3S5 Cop fired for mocking race-based personnel policies as VA Democrat bill would allow transgender to change their birth certificates w/o changing their genitals and another bill would criminalize criticism of govt officials
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.