Alex Jones Predicts Leftist False Flag Ops Targeting Trump to Derail Reelection Campaign

Alex Jones predicts the Left will attempt to pull off violent false flag ops blamed on patriots to derail Trump's reelection campaign.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-calls-for-new-election-immediately-after-fbi-admits-to-hiding-hunter-laptop-story-interfering-in-2020-race/

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