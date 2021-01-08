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YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!!
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274 views • January 08, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
The storming of the capital building was not a “failure of security” as multiple camera angles and videos show police letting protesters beyond the barricades and in some cases they march them right up to the front door! The FBI was investigating a threat from Iran to fly a plane into the building on that same day, yet Joe Shmoe and Sally Soccermom were able to easily walk right in??!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that this entire incident was a setup by the state in an attempt to gain a tighter grip of control on the American people as we move closer to a Biden presidency in 2021.

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
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FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
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HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://twitter.com/jihanbit/status/1346909463660396550

https://twitter.com/TechSolChris/status/1347300886398296064

https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/status/1347596278583197698

https://twitter.com/LionelMedia/status/1347141297879060492

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9123277/Capitol-hill-arrests-victims-wanted-suspects.html

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1347292839596621826

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/iran-threat-air-traffic-control-general-qassem-soleimani-revenge/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1346914263953145857

https://twitter.com/CaldronPool/status/1347132107995312129

https://www.oann.com/blm-linked-activist-found-inside-capitol-during-protest/

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/ks5ctw/jake_angeli_capitol_building_protestor_works_as/

https://fee.org/media/38232/mostly-peaceful-violence.jpg?anchor=center&;mode=crop&width=1200&rnd=132433604910000000

https://twitter.com/Lauren_Southern

https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10112681480907401

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump

https://nypost.com/2021/01/07/flight-attendants-union-wants-pro-trump-rioters-banned-from-flights/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/only-your-imagination-was-attempted-coup
Keywords
trumpantifariotblmrallycensorset upsupporterspress for truthpressfortruthcapitol building
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy