YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!!

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pressfortruth
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The storming of the capital building was not a “failure of security” as multiple camera angles and videos show police letting protesters beyond the barricades and in some cases they march them right up to the front door! The FBI was investigating a threat from Iran to fly a plane into the building on that same day, yet Joe Shmoe and Sally Soccermom were able to easily walk right in??!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that this entire incident was a setup by the state in an attempt to gain a tighter grip of control on the American people as we move closer to a Biden presidency in 2021.
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/jihanbit/status/1346909463660396550
https://twitter.com/TechSolChris/status/1347300886398296064
https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/status/1347596278583197698
https://twitter.com/LionelMedia/status/1347141297879060492
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9123277/Capitol-hill-arrests-victims-wanted-suspects.html
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1347292839596621826
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/iran-threat-air-traffic-control-general-qassem-soleimani-revenge/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1346914263953145857
https://twitter.com/CaldronPool/status/1347132107995312129
https://www.oann.com/blm-linked-activist-found-inside-capitol-during-protest/
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/ks5ctw/jake_angeli_capitol_building_protestor_works_as/
https://fee.org/media/38232/mostly-peaceful-violence.jpg?anchor=center&;mode=crop&width=1200&rnd=132433604910000000
https://twitter.com/Lauren_Southern
https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10112681480907401
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
https://nypost.com/2021/01/07/flight-attendants-union-wants-pro-trump-rioters-banned-from-flights/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/only-your-imagination-was-attempted-coup