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Learn How Humanity is Being Programmed to Face Nuclear Annihilation
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285 views • March 18, 2022
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Harrison Smith of https://banned.video/channel/the-american-journal guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how humanity is being programmed to face nuclear annihilation.
Get your nascent tri-iodine by hitting the link.
Harrison Smith of https://banned.video/channel/the-american-journal guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how humanity is being programmed to face nuclear annihilation.
Get your nascent tri-iodine by hitting the link.
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