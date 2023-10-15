Commandment #3 and Tongues

Of the Ten Commandments, #3 says "Do not take the name of Yahweh in vain." Those who are say they have the gift of tongues, but are not doing so according to scripture are taking Yahweh's name in vain.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.