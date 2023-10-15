Create New Account
Commandment #3 and Tongues
Glenwood Sabbath Assembly
Of the Ten Commandments, #3 says "Do not take the name of Yahweh in vain." Those who are say they have the gift of tongues, but are not doing so according to scripture are taking Yahweh's name in vain.

Keywords
sabbathjudgmentcommandments4th commandment

