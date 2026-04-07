Before You Buy... Do A Drive By In The Rain

You know, I’ve taken many, many customers out to see houses, and ones that they’re particularly interested in, so they’ll narrow it down to one or two where they want to go after it.

And I tell them, in the meantime, pick a rainy day and do a drive-by.

Why is that important?

Well, number one, you see what the traffic flow is like.

But more importantly than that, you get to see what the driveway looks like if it’s actually holding water.

And then if you can sort of sneak a peek too, you look at the sidewalk and see if the sidewalk has puddles, because if it does, then it’s not pitched correctly.

Just like if the driveway is holding puddles, it won’t pitch correctly either.

Look at the gutters, see if they’re working, see if they’re overflowing.

These are all so important, especially the water when it hits below the basement line.

Take a look, and if you’d like, I’d like to take you outside, and I’ll show you exactly what I mean.

And that is my point.





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