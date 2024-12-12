QuickHR - Human Resource Made Easy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Resources (HR) is the department within an organization responsible for managing the employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to development and offboarding. It ensures the alignment of workforce needs with business objectives, promotes employee well-being, and oversees compliance with labor laws and policies. HR professionals play a pivotal role in fostering a positive work environment, driving engagement, and enabling organizational success through talent management and strategic workforce planning.