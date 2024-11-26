Storming and destroying a Palestinian house in Sa'ir

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli army stormed a Palestinian house in the village of Sa'ir, north of Hebron, and destroyed the contents of the house and two cars. The residents of the house felt fear and cold from the attack of the occupation soldiers. Interview: Abdullah Al-Mutawwar: The owner of the house
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 25/11/2024
