Is The End Near?

The American Empire Is Racing Towards Collapse. Here’s How To Prevent It.
* Go to war in some far-away country for no obvious reason, slaughter a bunch of peasants, and then import their relatives into your cities and put them on welfare.
* That has been the U.S. government’s main occupation for 60 years.
* Auron MacIntyre explains how it works.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 August 2025
