NOT ALL Black Lives Matter To Black Lives Matter

In this video I talk to people about how NOT ALL black lives matter to the Black Lives Matter organization. The consequences of BLMs protests have led to over $600M in damages and at least 17 people killed, which has disproportionately affected the black community. The policies that they advocate for would hurt the black community and the movement has 0 words to say about the recent spikes in homicides and shootings in inner city communities. So this begs the question, do they care?





