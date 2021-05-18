BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking News_ CDC VAERS rolls back 555K vaccinations on 05_17_2021
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
430 views • May 18, 2021
As long as WelcomeTheEagle is on watch, I won't let them get away with anything! Throttling published data to public, deleting already published AE's records, and now rolling back jabs well after vaxx date. Why? I think it is to fit the VAERS summary data... That it's only 4000+ deaths, only 2400+ permanent disabilities, etc... Don't forget we are getting bamboozled with the 75,000+ "Not Serious" category! These numbers are ugly enough, but they should be much, much, much uglier! Sorry.

Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44

Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY

Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides

Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Keywords
adverse eventsvaccinationsdeathscuriousprovocativecdc vaers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

Laura Harris
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy