[Spoken]
Class, attention!
[Verse 1 - Female Vocalist]
Oh, I'd love to be a V R glasses wearer
That is what I truly like to be
'Cause if I were a V R glasses wearer
Everyone would be in love with me
[Verse 2 - Male Vocalist]
Oh, I’m glad I’m not a V R glasses wearer
That is what I truly wouldn't be
'Cause if I were a V R glasses wearer
I’d trip on every chair that I can't see
[Spoken - Male]
I mean, have you seen the living room? It's a minefield.
[Bridge - Both Vocalists]
(Upbeat tempo, marching band style)
You’ve got your head inside a digital cloud
While I’m just trying to navigate the crowd
You’re seeing pixels, I’m seeing reality
But at least we both agree on... lunch!
[Chorus - Both]
Oh, I’d love to be an Oscar Mayer wiener
That is what I’d truly like to be
'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener
Everyone would be in love with me!
[Outro]
(Whistling the melody)
Female: Put the headset down, honey.
Male: Only if you give me a hot dog.