[Spoken]

Class, attention!



[Verse 1 - Female Vocalist]

Oh, I'd love to be a V R glasses wearer

That is what I truly like to be

'Cause if I were a V R glasses wearer

Everyone would be in love with me



[Verse 2 - Male Vocalist]

Oh, I’m glad I’m not a V R glasses wearer

That is what I truly wouldn't be

'Cause if I were a V R glasses wearer

I’d trip on every chair that I can't see



[Spoken - Male]

I mean, have you seen the living room? It's a minefield.



[Bridge - Both Vocalists]

(Upbeat tempo, marching band style)

You’ve got your head inside a digital cloud

While I’m just trying to navigate the crowd

You’re seeing pixels, I’m seeing reality

But at least we both agree on... lunch!



[Chorus - Both]

Oh, I’d love to be an Oscar Mayer wiener

That is what I’d truly like to be

'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener

Everyone would be in love with me!



[Outro]

(Whistling the melody)

Female: Put the headset down, honey.

Male: Only if you give me a hot dog.

