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CrossTalk Bullhorns _ Quarantine Edition _ Russiagate As Policy
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40 views • January 26, 2021
Those of us who watched closely the Russiagate hoax always worried it would eventually become the foundation for policy. The Biden administration has done exactly this. And, what to do with Trump supporters? Are American liberals embracing the Soviet experience?
CrossTalking with Patrick Henningsen and Dmitry Babich.
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#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
CrossTalking with Patrick Henningsen and Dmitry Babich.
Subscribe to RT! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwv...
RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq...
Check out http://rt.com
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/rttv
Follow us on Telegram https://t.me/rtintl
#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
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