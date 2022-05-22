PT-20 / THE "RED PILL" MIND MATRIX - The Meaning of Life, f/Prof Truth

This teaching was made for New Listeners and specifically the young GENEration that I meet at the local Gym. Professor Truth explains WHY you are here, WHAT the world is actually all about, and gives HOPE for the future. The Movie The MATRIX is dechipered. SHARE!



DISCLAIMER:

Professor Truth and Guests are “True Israel,” and Followers of “The Way"

“The Way” is the TRUTH of the Holy Bible as taught in the 1st Century.

"The Way” is a Racially exclusive message and way of Life for the "White Race" of "Adam", The bloodlines of Jacob Israel only.



Professor Truth and Guests are “True Israel,” and not in agreement or associated with the “Redefined” “Woke” definition of Christian Identity, in our culture today.

• Today’s “WOKE” Culture infiltrates, defiles, and redefines everything Holy, including The Truth of the Christian Bible and The White Race of Adam.

• Today's "Woke" Culture has maligned the meaning of “Christian Identity,” and redefined it as a belief system of “WOKE" HATE.



True Israel - Followers of “The Way”:

• do not Assent, Align, or associate with the modern definitions of “Christian Identity,” as defined by the current culture.

• advocate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth, including a Christian “Divine Order” in all aspects of society.

• Love America as a Republic, one Nation under Jesus the Father, the God of Abraham, Isaac & Jacob.

• do not hate or advocate Physical or verbal violence in any form, against any other race, Culture, Ethnicity or Religion.

• promote Spiritual (Not Physical or Verbal) Warfare in accordance with Ephesians chapter 6.

• use “The Sword of the Spirit” and call on God’s Holy Angels to defend and defeat the enemies of Jesus Christ, on our behalf.

• True Israel are a “Called Out” Ecclesia in the end times following the precepts of Jesus Christ, from the King James Holy Bible.