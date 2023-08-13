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Did you know they want to turn Maui into a Smart Island ? I think the Bastards used Direct Energy Weapons to destroy Lahaina . Maybe they can sell it all to Blackrock now for hish rise condos
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
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636 views • August 13, 2023


This lady is making some very good points.  Gee let's see. Rezone the water front parcels to high rise condos,  Build big parking structures to hold all the electric cars.  Blackrock could build spec multi million dollar mansions and rent them to rich people.  Alll the local people that were living there, the working class in the restaurants and hotels can be their slaves.  All the other Islands could follow suit. Won't that be nice ?

So who is this Governor ?  He is already taking about climate change. He wasn't even there. Good timing. He leaves, they burn the place down, and then he comes back to save everybody. Maybe they can put all the survivors in one giant fema camp and give them all Covid shots to really kill them all off.

If all this depressing news of Lahaina is getting to you , like it is to me,  come on down and chill out with us in our Nature Lodge in Medellin Colombia for a few days. Or you can stay at the 5 Star Marriott in town:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com




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