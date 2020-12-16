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Three Guys Named Mike (1951) JANE WYMAN - Classic comedy movie
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27 views • December 16, 2020
From small town Havenville, Indiana, Marcy Lewis looks set to conquer the world. How she decides she wants to do it is as a stewardess for American Airlines, which first entails going through training at the company's flight center in Chicago. In the process, Marcy does make a strong impression on everyone she meets, not always a good one as her errors in judgment almost result in her not even being hired and she suspended time after time, but one that usually emerges out the other end with those people seeing the bright spark that she is. Three specific people who she meets in the process of the job are arguably those on who she has the strongest effect, by happenstance all who just happen to have the given name Mike and who she learned was not the person she thought on first meeting. The first is Mike Jamison, the pilot on her first ever work flight, and who wants to offer her the excitement of their shared wanderlust. The second is advertising executive Mike Tracy, who offers her the excitement of shared ideas. And third is Mike Lawrence, a poor graduate student doing research on bio-luminescence, who, according to him, can only offer her himself and his love for her.
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three guys named mikejane wymanclassic comedy movie
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