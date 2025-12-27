© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Putin visiting one of the command centers of the Joint Grouping of Forces.
All objectives assigned to the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation are being carried out in line with the plan, Putin said.
He added that the creation of a security buffer zone along the Russia–Ukraine border is progressing at a good pace.