God’s Saving GRACE/Favor, Part 1

Let’s understand God’s true grace for salvation. (Next sermon will be on “LIVING in God’s grace.) Is the primary meaning of “grace” – unmerited pardon, or “unearned favor” – or even deeper still? Hear a full view of grace. With a proper understanding, we’ll feel great joy in our walk with God as we grow in intimacy and love for him, while understanding His deep love for us. What’s the connection between obedience and grace? Or Salvation and Reward? Have you heard of the “gospel of grace”? As a child of God now, when we sin, are we cut off from God? Does the Death penalty come over us each time we sin? Are you confident of eternal life and being in the first resurrection? Can God be a God of JUSTICE and also the God of gracious mercy? So much in this sermon!



visit us at www.lightontherock.org



#Grace #Saved #BornAgain