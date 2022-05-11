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Mariupol & The Great Patriotic War
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96 views • May 11, 2022
"The citizens of Mariupol remember the Great Patriotic War as they celebrate Victory Day, where life is beginning to return to normal after two months of fighting that has left the city with a lot of damage." - teleSUR
"Mariupol citizens remember the Great Patriotic War as they celebrate Victory Day"
https://youtu.be/uJAVDz7F8dE
"Mariupol citizens remember the Great Patriotic War as they celebrate Victory Day"
https://youtu.be/uJAVDz7F8dE
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