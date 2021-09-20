Nurse FIRED for Speaking Against Face Masks at School Board Meeting

A nurse specializing in cardiology in Georgia was fired from her job at a hospital after she spoke out at a school-board meeting against the forced masking of children in government schools, raising serious concerns about freedom of speech and medical liberty in today's America. The nurse, Natisha Kidwell, came on Conversations That Matter and shared her incredible story with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. In short, her effort to protect her child from a policy she considers dangerous led to her losing her job! Kidwell expressed serious concerns about the health and psychological implications of masking children. She said dozens of other parents spoke out, too. Kidwell also sounded the alarm about the COVID injections, warning viewers about what she has observed at the hospital. Finally, she noted that the corporatized, government-infused nature of the healthcare system is causing doctors and other medical professionals to remain silent out of fear--something that must stop for the sake of the American people's health and wellbeing.