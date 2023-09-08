Artificial Empathy: Can AI Develop Emotions?

Do you know what artificial empathy is? It’s when AI systems detect and respond to humans in an empathic way. Imagine calling into a call center to complain about a product and a very human sounding voice hears your distress and talks in a soothing way to calm you down and fix your issue. Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I debate it on this episode of "The Jim Stroud Show."

Mentioned in this episode:

AI4TALENT - GLOBAL VIRTUAL AI CONFERENCE FOR TA & HR: AI has forever changed the world and it’s here to stay. Join us at our groundbreaking virtual conference to explore how AI is reshaping Talent Acquisition, HR, and the future of work. Don’t miss out on AI4Talent 2023. Join the waitlist and stay current with the latest event updates. https://ai4talent.com/



DEEP REEL - AI Content Generation Platform: https://deepreel.com/

COGITO - Powering the teams behind great CX and EX: https://cogitocorp.com/

