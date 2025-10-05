DEI GRIFTER WANTS TO DEFUND POLICE, FUND "TWO-SPIRIT PEOPLE"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gregory Jackson authored a report demanding police defunding and funding for “Two-Spirit” programs. Under questioning, he crumbled. Woke zealots: clueless, corrupt. Ex-Biden Staffer Gets Very Confused When Josh Hawley Confronts Him with His Own Quotes: What Is ‘Two-Spirit People?’ ‘You’re looking at somebody who’s reading you your own words’
NOTE: I added the toilet and his plate of poo. Here is the original, unedited clip. https://news.grabien.com/story/ex-biden-staffer-gets-very-confused-when-josh-hawley-confronts-him-wit