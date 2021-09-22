There Is So Far No Scientifically Validated Evidence That Directly Supports Natural Origin of COVID-19

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9/20/2021 Natalie Winters: Lancet subverts its statement about the natural origin of the CCP virus 1.5 years ago, and publishes a joint article written by a group of 16 very eminent premier scientists, saying that there is so far no scientifically validated evidence that directly supports a natural origin of the covid-19.