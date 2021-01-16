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COVID VACCINE IS NOT VACCINE - THE EXPERTS EXPOSE THE TRUTH
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33438 views • January 16, 2021
COVID VACCINE IS NOT VACCINE - THE EXPERTS EXPOSE THE TRUTH
What is the Vaccine ?
How Dangerous is it ?
The Experts discuss this and Expose the TRUTH
Listen to Robert F Kennedy Junior, ( American environmental lawyer and activist, author, and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. )
Dr. David Martin, ( Executive Chairman and Founder of M•CAM, Inc., the international leader in ethical innovation, finance and trade and intellectual property based financial risk management.)
Rocco Galati ( Canadian lawyer who specializes in cases involving constitutional law and also suspects of terrorism )
Judy A Mikovits PHD ( ME/CFS scientist, researcher and previously the research director at the Whittemore Peterson Institute )
Come to your own conclusions - yet as for me who has a Degree in Chemistry - Our Bodies are designed to care for itself - I have never taken the Flu Vaccine and have Never caught the FLU. Eating healthy, exercising daily and at 70 years of age still as strong as I was at 30. I will not take the COVID19 Vaccine that attacks your DNA and reprograms your body and brain. No Thank you.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
What is the Vaccine ?
How Dangerous is it ?
The Experts discuss this and Expose the TRUTH
Listen to Robert F Kennedy Junior, ( American environmental lawyer and activist, author, and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. )
Dr. David Martin, ( Executive Chairman and Founder of M•CAM, Inc., the international leader in ethical innovation, finance and trade and intellectual property based financial risk management.)
Rocco Galati ( Canadian lawyer who specializes in cases involving constitutional law and also suspects of terrorism )
Judy A Mikovits PHD ( ME/CFS scientist, researcher and previously the research director at the Whittemore Peterson Institute )
Come to your own conclusions - yet as for me who has a Degree in Chemistry - Our Bodies are designed to care for itself - I have never taken the Flu Vaccine and have Never caught the FLU. Eating healthy, exercising daily and at 70 years of age still as strong as I was at 30. I will not take the COVID19 Vaccine that attacks your DNA and reprograms your body and brain. No Thank you.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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