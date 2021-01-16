COVID VACCINE IS NOT VACCINE - THE EXPERTS EXPOSE THE TRUTH



What is the Vaccine ?

How Dangerous is it ?



The Experts discuss this and Expose the TRUTH



Listen to Robert F Kennedy Junior, ( American environmental lawyer and activist, author, and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. )



Dr. David Martin, ( Executive Chairman and Founder of M•CAM, Inc., the international leader in ethical innovation, finance and trade and intellectual property based financial risk management.)



Rocco Galati ( Canadian lawyer who specializes in cases involving constitutional law and also suspects of terrorism )



Judy A Mikovits PHD ( ME/CFS scientist, researcher and previously the research director at the Whittemore Peterson Institute )



Come to your own conclusions - yet as for me who has a Degree in Chemistry - Our Bodies are designed to care for itself - I have never taken the Flu Vaccine and have Never caught the FLU. Eating healthy, exercising daily and at 70 years of age still as strong as I was at 30. I will not take the COVID19 Vaccine that attacks your DNA and reprograms your body and brain. No Thank you.



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