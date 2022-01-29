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How Canadians can take back their country after their Canada Truck Freedom Convoy 2022
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151 views • January 29, 2022
Saturday, January, 29, 2022
Today is the big day!!! After days of driving from all over their country, lifting the spirits, hopes and dreams of people of all ethnicities throughout their entire country and the world, Canadians and truckers arrive at their borders and Ottawa to let their voices be heard.
As much courage as all of these beautiful souls and heroes have had to take on this endeavor, the opposite has held true for Canadian main stream media, politicians and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This man didn't have the decency to remain in Ottawa and stand by what he proclaims from the safety of a camera. Instead, he chose to scurry off, cowardly to his cottage.
These people have hurled and cast lies and misinformation. They have defamed, insulted, slandered and shamed this massive group that represents nearly 90% of Canadian and how they feel because of what they have endured the past 2 years. All of these people are complicit and accomplices to every individual whose life, dreams and health have been shattered.
Prime Minister Justing Trudeau makes all kinds of intolerant, discriminatory, hate filled, bigoted, prejudiced remarks to all of these amazing people. I thought Trudeau passed law that made hate speech illegal. How is that he and countless others gets to spew this without being held accountable?
With all of the experience and knowledge we have accrued the past 2 years, I wanted to take this moment to humbly extend some thoughts to all Canadians and truckers and citizens on what they can do from here. To impart all the knowledge and experience we have had, to help them avoid the pitfalls and prepare themselves for inherent challenges of transforming their towns, schools, cities, healthcare, businesses and lives back to what it is they knew and love. And even better than that!
To all of these amazing heroes...thank you so much for your amazingly beautiful efforts, and for inspiring a nation and the world!!! May God bless you with all the fortitude to accomplish everything you need in this upcoming journey and endeavor.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
Today is the big day!!! After days of driving from all over their country, lifting the spirits, hopes and dreams of people of all ethnicities throughout their entire country and the world, Canadians and truckers arrive at their borders and Ottawa to let their voices be heard.
As much courage as all of these beautiful souls and heroes have had to take on this endeavor, the opposite has held true for Canadian main stream media, politicians and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This man didn't have the decency to remain in Ottawa and stand by what he proclaims from the safety of a camera. Instead, he chose to scurry off, cowardly to his cottage.
These people have hurled and cast lies and misinformation. They have defamed, insulted, slandered and shamed this massive group that represents nearly 90% of Canadian and how they feel because of what they have endured the past 2 years. All of these people are complicit and accomplices to every individual whose life, dreams and health have been shattered.
Prime Minister Justing Trudeau makes all kinds of intolerant, discriminatory, hate filled, bigoted, prejudiced remarks to all of these amazing people. I thought Trudeau passed law that made hate speech illegal. How is that he and countless others gets to spew this without being held accountable?
With all of the experience and knowledge we have accrued the past 2 years, I wanted to take this moment to humbly extend some thoughts to all Canadians and truckers and citizens on what they can do from here. To impart all the knowledge and experience we have had, to help them avoid the pitfalls and prepare themselves for inherent challenges of transforming their towns, schools, cities, healthcare, businesses and lives back to what it is they knew and love. And even better than that!
To all of these amazing heroes...thank you so much for your amazingly beautiful efforts, and for inspiring a nation and the world!!! May God bless you with all the fortitude to accomplish everything you need in this upcoming journey and endeavor.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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