https://gettr.com/post/p2is46t7f06
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
美国老兵：人们没有意识到他们拥有什么， 我们为之奋斗的东西， 一切都将付诸东流， 我们的国家肯定将走向地狱。
American veteran: people don't realize what they have, what we've fought for, that everything is going down the drain, that our country is definitely going to hell.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.