Finding the Joy in Unexpected Travel Chaos: Flight and Roadtrip Essentials - Marisa Lonic





Do things ever go as planned when you’re on vacation? Marisa Lonic is here to help moms roll with the punches when things go wrong or not as expected. Marisa is a coach, author, and the creator of Mama Work It. Her young family has traveled internationally, so she’s got the experience to back up her tried-and-true travel tips. Especially for mamas who are desperate to keep their little ones entertained on long stretches of highway or during endless layovers. Enjoy the little things, and even if you miss your flight or don’t get to do everything on your sightseeing list, try to enjoy the moments together and find the beauty in the unexpected adventures! If you’re road tripping by car, make sure you bring plenty of activities, games, music, snacks, and cleaning supplies along for the ride. Pro tip? Bring a lot of trash bags, too!









TAKEAWAYS





Things will inevitably go awry when you travel, but enjoy the spontaneous adventure along the way





Shift your mindset: things aren’t happening TO you, they’re happening FOR you





Podcasts and audiobooks are great sources of entertainment when you’re driving long distances as a family





Sometimes the best memories happen during the unplanned moments









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mamaworkit





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