Finding the Joy in Unexpected Travel Chaos: Flight and Roadtrip Essentials - Marisa Lonic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Do things ever go as planned when you’re on vacation? Marisa Lonic is here to help moms roll with the punches when things go wrong or not as expected. Marisa is a coach, author, and the creator of Mama Work It. Her young family has traveled internationally, so she’s got the experience to back up her tried-and-true travel tips. Especially for mamas who are desperate to keep their little ones entertained on long stretches of highway or during endless layovers. Enjoy the little things, and even if you miss your flight or don’t get to do everything on your sightseeing list, try to enjoy the moments together and find the beauty in the unexpected adventures! If you’re road tripping by car, make sure you bring plenty of activities, games, music, snacks, and cleaning supplies along for the ride. Pro tip? Bring a lot of trash bags, too!
TAKEAWAYS
Things will inevitably go awry when you travel, but enjoy the spontaneous adventure along the way
Shift your mindset: things aren’t happening TO you, they’re happening FOR you
Podcasts and audiobooks are great sources of entertainment when you’re driving long distances as a family
Sometimes the best memories happen during the unplanned moments
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Follow CCM on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/
Time MOMagement book: https://amzn.to/4niqwnF
Biz MOMagement book: https://amzn.to/3QPW5sS
Vehicle Garbage Bag: https://amzn.to/4dybfM3
🔗 CONNECT WITH MARISA LONIC
Website: https://www.marisalonic.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH MAMA WORK IT
Website: https://www.mamaworkit.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/letmamaworkit
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letmamaworkit
Podcast: https://www.mamaworkit.com/podcast
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mamaworkit
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina
Augusta Precious Metals: www.GoldWithMom.com
Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #MarisaLonic #FamilyTravel #TravelTips #MomLife #StressFreeTravel #TravelWithKids #TravelWithKids #EmbraceTheJourney #FamilyAdventure #FaithBasedFamily #ChristianParenting #TravelWithPurpose #FaithFilledLife #LargeFamilyTravel #BigFamilyAdventures #AroundTheWorldTravel #WorldTravel #TravelTheWorld