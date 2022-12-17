Senator Ron Johnson Led a Roundtable Discussion About COVID-19 Vaccines - Part 1

https://gnews.org/articles/585881
摘要：Liz Willner, a professional web developer, a mother of a COVID vaccine injured child. She found the federal data base VARES antiquated encumber. She designed the https://openvaers.com to make the VARES data more accessible. She talks about the alarming statistics. This is a safety signal that is screaming with nobody paying attention.
