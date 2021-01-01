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People Had To Move Out Of Their Homes
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166 views • January 01, 2021
People Had To Move Out Of Their Homes
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_mHRvts6HyuFrb22l4eiSQ
QUOTE ,, Technology... is a queer thing. It brings you great gifts with one hand, and it stabs you in the back with the other. Carrie Snow
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_mHRvts6HyuFrb22l4eiSQ
QUOTE ,, Technology... is a queer thing. It brings you great gifts with one hand, and it stabs you in the back with the other. Carrie Snow
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