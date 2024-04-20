Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan] Can Lie — Trump Can't Talk
channel image
Son of the Republic
683 Subscribers
16 views
Published 18 hours ago

Gag order, eh?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6351273017112

Keywords
collusiondeep statepolice statejesse watterselection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracyelection interferencetyrannyelection meddlingscandalwitch huntabuse of powergag orderweaponizationtdsmob ruleinjusticelawfareselective prosecutionshow trialconflict of interestpolitical persecutionderangement syndrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket